Tire collection scheduled for Sept. 28 in Braxton County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection to rid Braxton County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Kenton Meadows Field in Gassaway. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Braxton County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate. Tires can be on or off the rim.

REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan), within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration, brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.