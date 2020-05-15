Youth Environmental Conference scheduled Oct. 4-6

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s annual Youth Environmental Conference is scheduled for Oct. 4-6 at the Flatwoods Days Hotel and Conference Center.

The conference is for members of the DEP’s Youth Environmental Program. A limited number of scholarships are provided to members on a first-come, first-served basis. Contributions for the scholarships are provided by various corporations, companies, businesses, county solid waste authorities, conservation districts and banks.

For information on how you or your youth group can become a member of the Youth Environmental Program and take part in the Youth Environmental Conference, please contact Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov.

The conference is filled with environmental activities geared toward young people between the ages of 13 and 18. Workshops are scheduled for Friday evening on recycling. There will be an opportunity to hike the Braxton County Middle School Nature Trail. The Friday night opening program will be presented by Doolarie Singh-Knights, WVU extension specialist on sustainable agriculture.

Conference participants will be transported by Braxton County school buses Saturday morning to see a glass-blowing demonstration from Ron Hinkle, Hinkles’ Dying Art Glassworks. They will also visit the West Virginia Wildlife Center and the Fish Hawk Acres Farm/New Appalachian Farm and Research Center.

Saturday night will feature a presentation on horizontal drilling. There will also be a recycling contest, group reports on information obtained from the tours and a dance. Sunday morning features a motivational program and an exchange of project ideas, before departing.