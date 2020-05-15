Pennzoil-Quaker State cleanup plan approved for Calhoun site

State environmental regulators have approved a cleanup method from Pennzoil-Quaker State Co., doing business as SOPUS Products, for the former Shell Cain Station on Route 12 near Richardson, Calhoun County.

The 0.29-acre site was formerly used as a crude oil gathering and pumping station and is currently vacant. Pennzoil-Quaker State negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection in 2009 and has been working with the DEP to address environmental conditions on the property.

The final cleanup method includes institutional controls to achieve the goal of protection of human health and the environment. Those controls will include use of groundwater exclusively for groundwater monitoring and/or remediation; and for buildings to be constructed at the site, incorporation of sub-slab vapor barriers and/or ventilation systems designed to achieve compliance with applicable indoor air risk-based concentrations as determined by a Licensed Remediation Specialist or similarly qualified individual.

This project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act. The VRRA encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions regarding the VRRA or this application may be directed to either: Pasupathy Ramanan, project manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite #1, Fairmont, WV 26554 (304) 368-2000, Ext. 3730; Dan Kirk, Applicant Program Manager, Pennzoil Quaker State Company dba SOPUS Products, 777 Walker, Houston, TX 77002, (713) 241-7140; Robert O’Brien, LRS, URS Corporation, 12420 Milestone Center Drive, Suite 150, Germantown, MD 20876, (301) 820-3000; or Steven Stinger, Project Manager, URS Corporation, 12420 Milestone Center Drive, Suite 150, Germantown, MD 20876, (301) 820-3149.