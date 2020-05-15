Tire collection Saturday in Marion County
Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Marion County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Tires can be on or off their rims. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.
