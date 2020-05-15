Tire collection Saturday in Marion County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection to rid Marion County of old tires. The collection is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Palatine Park in Fairmont.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Marion County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Tires can be on or off their rims. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.