WVDEP approves final cleanup plan for Brooke County property

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has approved a final cleanup method submitted by Beazer East, Inc. to address environmental conditions at the Hooverson Heights site in Brooke County.

The project falls under the WVDEP Voluntary Remediation Program, which is part of the state Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA).

The site is located at 455 and 459 Rockdale Rd., in Follansbee and includes approximately 6.5 acres. From approximately 1948 through 1958, hardened coal tar, pipe enamel, and pencil pitch were transported from the Koppers Co., Inc. Coal Tar Plant in Follansbee and disposed at the site. The site is currently undeveloped.

Soil, surface water, and groundwater environmental assessment and remediation activities have been performed under the Voluntary Remediation Program. As part of the final cleanup method, engineering and institutional controls have been put in place and include implementation of a land use covenant (LUC) to prohibit withdrawal and use of groundwater and residential land use. Upon completion of the remediation, a final report will be submitted to the WVDEP Office of Environmental Remediation for review and approval.

West Virginia’s VRRA encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, with an objective of counteracting the lack of development on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. The Voluntary Remediation Program identifies and addresses potential contamination at a given site; sets applicable remediation standards; and ensures that the standards are maintained at the site. By providing financial incentives to invest in brownfields, this approach protects communities and the environment while still promoting economic development in West Virginia.

Questions regarding the Voluntary Remediation Program should be directed to either WVDEP Project Manager Jim Gaston (WVDEP—OER, 131A Peninsula Street, Wheeling, WV 26003; 304-238-1220, ext. 3506) or Licensed Remediation Specialist Gregory Tieman (Acacia Environmental Group, 500 Lee Street, 1600 Laidley Tower, Charleston, WV 25301; 304-340-1340).