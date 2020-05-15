Dominion Transmission working with WVDEP on compressor site

The Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has accepted a Voluntary Remediation Program application from Dominion Transmission, Inc. to address environmental conditions at the Jones Compressor Station in Gilmer County.

The site is located at Route 33/119 in Lockney, and includes approximately seven acres. The property is currently being used as a natural gas compressor station. In 1994, there was a release of engine oil from the compressor building. Following discovery of oil seeping from beneath the compressor station building foundation, a subsurface oil collection system was installed surrounding the building. Recent heavy rains caused oil to appear in the surface gravel surrounding the building. The gravel was excavated to expose the recovery system and it was determined a new recovery system was needed. The property is expected to continue to be operated as natural gas compressor station in the future.

OER has negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement (VRA) with Dominion and under the agreement Dominion will work with the WVDEP to identify human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site; establish applicable remediation standards; and ensure that standards are maintained at the site.

This project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, with an objective of counteracting the lack of development on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions regarding this project should be directed to either WVDEP Project Manager Anthony J. Willard (WVDEP—OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont, WV 26554; 304-368-2000, ext. 3728) or Licensed Remediation Specialist Matthew C. Wright (Triad Engineering, Inc., 4980 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560; 304-755-0721, ext. 115).