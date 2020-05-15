Volunteers needed for Great Kanawha River Cleanup

The 24th annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Cleanup sites include Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris; Winfield Beach/Locks; and Roadside Park in St. Albans.

Those wishing to volunteer are urged to register with the DEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each cleanup location. The DEP’s REAP program (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and will arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers also will receive a T-shirt.

Last year, local citizens collected two tons of debris and trash from the Kanawha River’s banks.

For more information or to register to volunteer, contact Travis Cooper at 304-926-0499 ext. 1117 or email: Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov