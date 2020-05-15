There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,412 in the last 365 days.

Barbour County residents can dispose of old tires

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a tire collection to rid Barbour County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Barbour County Fairgrounds in Philippi. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Barbour County. Tires must be off the rims. Only car, light truck, and smaller tires will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.

