Did you know if every American household replaced one regular light bulb with a compact fluorescent bulb, the pollution reduction would be equivalent to removing one million cars from the road?

In conjunction with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept 15-21, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is offering 40 easy things West Virginians can do to better the environment.

Those 40 tips are included in the DEP’s Going Green Poll, which is available at: www.dep.wv.gov/sustainablewv/Pages/GoingGreenPoll.aspx.

National Pollution Prevention Week is the third full week in September each year and is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and The National Pollution Prevention Roundtable, a non-profit organization devoted solely to pollution prevention. The mission of the Roundtable is to provide a national forum for promoting the development, implementation, and evaluation of efforts to avoid, eliminate, or reduce pollution at the source.

Pollution Prevention Week is an opportunity for individuals, businesses and government to highlight their pollution prevention and sustainability activities and achievements and to expand current pollution prevention efforts.