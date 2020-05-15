DEP approves 26 applications for FY2014 recycling grants

Twenty-six applicants have been approved for grant amounts totaling $154,030 in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program, DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman announced.

Established in 2008 under the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the CED Program requires manufacturers to register their brands with the state. The fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.

The goals of the program are to establish a registration process for manufacturers of covered electronic devices, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products; and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream. Grants will be awarded to:

Barbour County Solid Waste Authority $3,500 To fund advertising, shrink wrap, gaylord boxes, pallet jack and maintenance for the CED collection program.

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $10,000 To fund pallets, gaylord boxes and fuel for the ongoing CED collection program.

Braxton County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund electronics transportation costs, advertising and operational costs for the CED collection program.

Brooke County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund contracted electronic recycling service, advertising, signs, banner and operational supplies for a CED collection event.

Cabell County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund advertising, forklift rental and an electronic recycling contractor for a CED collection event.

Dunbar, City of $1,900 To fund advertising, signs, flyers, shrink wrap, gaylord boxes and pallet jack for a CED collection event.

Elkins, City of $5,000 To fund advertising and public information, promotional/educational items and the electronic recycling contractor for the CED collection program.

Gilmer County Commission $5,000 To fund contracted electronic recycling services and advertising for a CED collection event.

Grafton, City of $5,000 To fund collection, transportation, processing and electronic recycler fees for the CED collection program.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $3,550 To fund newspaper advertising, packing and shipping supplies for the ongoing CED collection program.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority $3,500 To fund site attendant/laborer for the CED collection program.

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority $11,000 To fund facility fencing for security for the ongoing CED collection program.

Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority $3,960.92 To fund signs for trailer, skid steer tires, labor to mount tires, stretch wrap and pallets for the ongoing CED collection program.

Kanawha County Commission $15,000 To fund electronic recycling contractor fees for CED collections.

Kingwood, City of $5,000 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

McDowell County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund E-cycling services, labor, loading equipment rental and advertising for a CED collection event.

Morgan County Solid Waste Authority $5,530 To fund advertising and electronic recycling contractor for a CED collection event.

Ohio County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund contracted electronic recycling services and advertising for a CED collection event.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund advertising and electronic recycling/transportation fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority $5,520.44 To fund advertising, equipment rental for loading electronics, shrink wrap and electronic recycling contractor fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $5,000 To fund contracted electronic recycling services and advertising for a CED collection event.

Region VIII Solid Waste Authority $12,500 To fund a hydraulic quick coupler, forks and freight cost, pallets and Gaylord boxes for the ongoing CED collection program.

Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority $6,000 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Tucker County Solid Waste Authority $4,500 To fund electronic recycling fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority $3,400 To fund tires and recycling fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Wood County Solid Waste Authority $3,169 To fund shrink wrap, gaylord boxes and pallet jack for the ongoing CED collection program.