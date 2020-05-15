E3 West Virginia conducting Charter Signing Ceremony
E3 West Virginia, formed in 2010, is a collaboration of industries, local governments and state and federal resources geared toward helping the state’s industrial and community sectors thrive in a new era focused on sustainability. E3 West Virginia partners work together to promote sustainable environmental and energy practices and economic growth throughout West Virginia.
E3 West Virginia accomplishes its goals through investing in local communities, addressing energy and sustainability challenges, providing technical training and conducting energy and environmental assessments. Since 2010, E3 West Virginia has helped fund 56 industrial facility assessments statewide and 22 local government assessments, resulting in a potential savings of $3.6 million.
E3 West Virginia partners include Appalachian Power; Bridgemont Community and Technical College; Industries of the Future – West Virginia; National Pollution Prevention Roundtable; Natural Capital Investment Fund; Polymer Alliance Zone of West Virginia; U.S. Department of Agriculture; U.S. Small Business Administration; West Virginia Association of Counties; West Virginia Community Development Hub; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection; West Virginia Department of Commerce; West Virginia Manufacturers Association; West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership; West Virginia Municipal League; and West Virginia University Industrial Assessment Center.
