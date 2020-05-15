Electronics recycling event scheduled for Nov. 23

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a free electronics recycling event for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the DEP headquarters building in Charleston. The building is located at 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston, WV, 25304.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling are sponsoring the e-cycling event to make it easy for the public to responsibly dispose of electronic devices.

Devices that will be accepted on Nov. 23 include: televisions, computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, mice, keyboards, speakers, Web cams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players and tape players.

Devices that will not be accepted include: kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and home thermostats.

All materials will be recycled through 2TRG, which provides secure data destruction.

For more information call 1-800-322-5530.