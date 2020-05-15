Adopt-A-Highway program removes 700,000 pounds of litter
The AAH Program is co-sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) program and the state Division of Highways. The program’s roots stretch back to the late 1980s when it was established by the Division of Natural Resources to improve the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. It also serves as an educational tool by focusing on the consequences of unchecked public littering.
Another REAP program, West Virginia Make It Shine, conducts a two-week cleanup effort in April each year. This year, over 6,000 volunteers removed 438,115 pounds of litter from the state’s public lands and waterways during various Make It Shine projects.
In total, close to 20,000 volunteers collected 1.1 million pounds of trash from West Virginia’s landscape during the 2013 AAH and Make It Shine cleanups.
