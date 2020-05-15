Final cleanup method approved for former Chevron site

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a final cleanup method to address environmental conditions at the former Chevron facility, located on U.S. Route 60 in Huntington. Chevron USA has been working with the WVDEP on the site since negotiating a Voluntary Remediation Agreement (VRA) with the state in 2007.

The site is comprised of approximately 0.18 acres of property and was used as an automobile service station with underground storage tanks (USTs) between 1960 and 1977. In August 2003, the USTs were removed and a permanent closure was performed at the site. Impacted soils were removed to the extent practically accessible. Between 2004 and 2006, multiple site assessments were conducted to delineate the contaminations. Contaminants of concern include petroleum hydrocarbons commonly associated with the automobile service station.

As a final cleanup method, institutional controls have been selected to be the cost-effective remedy to achieve the goal of protection of human health and the environment. These institutional controls will include prohibition of residential use of the property and prohibition on extraction and use of groundwater except for the purpose of groundwater monitoring and remediation.

This project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions regarding this site may be directed to either: Bin Z. Schmitz, Project Manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, 601 57th Street, Charleston, WV 25304 (304) 926-0499, Ext. 1286; or Rick Helmadollar, P.E., Licensed Remediation Specialist, ARCADIS, U.S., Inc. 111-D Sanders Lane, Bluefield, Virginia 24605, Phone: 276-322-3879 x23801