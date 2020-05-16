We-Will-Thrive.com Global 24-Hour Inspirational Marathon to Empower Individuals with 60+ Speakers on May 23, 2020

Renowned European motivational speakers Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch have curated a global event to inspire individuals embracing a new normal amid COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 23, 2020, the world will witness its first 24-Hour Inspirational Marathon featuring over 60 speakers, influencers, artists and thought leaders from both sides of the globe. With over 30,000 anticipated participants, the event will begin in Berlin, Germany and work its way around the globe to Los Angeles, California, by 12 noon on Saturday, May 23rd. A dynamic, multi-format live stream event, the marathon will include a combination of speakers, exclusive interviews, musical performances, guided meditation, yoga, live cooking, and more. The event is free, and all U.S. donations go to support the charity, No Kid Hungry . To view the full line-up of speakers and reserve a virtual seat, visit: www.We-Will-Thrive.com We-Will-Thrive is hosted by Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch— two of Europe’s most sought-after speakers. Husband and wife, the two have been physically separated ever since travel from Europe to the U.S. was restricted due to COVID-19. Katja in Los Angeles and Peter in Berlin. Forced to face the reality of these less than ideal circumstances for their family and business, the two decided to shift their mindset and utilize their gifts and relationships to help others suffering far worse than themselves.“Many of us in the world today are gripped with fear as it relates to our health, our jobs our children and our future. We want to help combat that fear with inspiration, motivation and tools to help get our lives moving again,” states co-founder and host of the event, Peter Brandl.Participants can expect to be inspired, motivated and equipped in eight focus areas: Personal Development, Faith/Spirituality, Motivation/Action, Government, Business, Media, Sports/Health and Arts/Entertainment.In addition to the event hosts, confirmed speakers include: Internationally renowned motivational speaker and author, Lou Diamond; Co-Author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Sharon Lechter; U.S. General, Marta Carcana Cruz; Multi-Grammy nominated producer, Haskel Jackson; Wellness Visionary, Koya Webb, 5x #1 Best-selling Author, Erik Swanson; Co-producer of Live Aid, Doug Ivanovich; Filmmaker and “Think and Grow Rich” Series Author, Greg S. Reid and many, many more.“We know that as individuals, we have the ability to turn this crisis into our greatest opportunity— we just need to know how. We-Will-Thrive is bringing over 60 speakers, influencers, and thought leaders from around the world into each of our homes to help us get through this—together,” shares event co-founder and host, Katja Porsch.“We are so grateful to Peter and Katja for hosting this innovative event and helping us ensure our nation’s kids continue to get the nutritious food they need,” says Carla Warner, the director of revenue innovation for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With schools closed across the country, America’s vulnerable children are being left without a critical lifeline to healthy meals. We are committed to ensuring that children get the food they need, both during this crisis and in its aftermath, but we cannot do this important work alone,” Warner shares.In addition to the 24-hour live stream event, a We-Will-Thrive ticket includes a virtual “goodie bag” for participants and an online marketplace where individuals can access books, courses, services and other materials from the presenters. The We-Will-Thrive 24-hr event is just the beginning of an on-going We-Will-Thrive movement.About We-Will-ThriveWe-Will-Thrive.com is a global movement launching with a 24-hour inspirational marathon with over 60 motivational speakers, influencers and thought leaders who have a combined reach of over 100 million individuals. We-Will-Thrive is designed to uplift and empower a global community to create the life of their dreams—using COVID-19 as a catalyst. Founded and hosted by acclaimed motivational speakers Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch, the world’s first live, 24-hour motivational marathon begins on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM in Germany— moving west across the globe and concluding in Hollywood, California at 11:59 pm PST. Participants can expect to be inspired, motivated and equipped in six focus areas: Personal Development, Faith/Spirituality, Motivation/Action, Government, Business, Media, Sports/Health and Arts/Entertainment. The event is free. All donations go to the charity, No Kid Hungry. To see the full line-up of speakers and to reserve a FREE virtual seat, visit www.We-Will-Thrive.com



