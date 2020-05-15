Governor Signs Armed Forces Day in Florida Proclamation May 15, 2020 TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Armed Forces Day in Florida Proclamation. The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the nation. Please join us in celebrating our men and women who serve our country on Armed Forces Day. Thank you for your service and preserving our freedom.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.