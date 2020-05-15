COVID-19 Daily Update 5-15-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 15, 2020, there have been 71,682 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,447 positive, 70,235 negative and 64 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Wayne County and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County. “I’m deeply saddened to report the loss of two more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to their families.”

These are considered official numbers reported to the state , which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (138), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (197), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (2).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson and Kanawha counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information . A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here .

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard are offering free testing in medically underserved counties.

The first round of testing was held today with 435 individuals tested in Berkeley County; 367 in Jefferson County; 177 in Mercer County; and 195 in Raleigh County.

Testing in those counties will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the same locations .