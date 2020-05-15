DEP Hosts Next Blue-Green Algae Task Force Meeting

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is hosting the next meeting of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force on January 23, 2020. The key focus of the Task Force is to support funding and restoration initiatives, such as prioritizing solutions and making recommendations to expedite nutrient reductions in Lake Okeechobee and the downstream estuaries. The Task Force will meet to continue discussing progress toward reducing the adverse impacts of blue-green algae blooms now and over the next five years. The agenda will be made available on the Task Force website. WHAT: Blue-Green Algae Task Force Meeting WHEN: Jan. 23, 2020 9 a.m. WHERE: Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute 5600 US 1 North Fort Pierce, FL 34946 If using Google maps, type in Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. The meeting will be streamed live online. The details of how to access the broadcasts will be posted to the website as soon as they are available.

