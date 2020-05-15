H/Cell Energy Reports FY2020 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



For the three months ended March 31, 2020, HCCC generated revenue of $1,667,947 and a net loss of $261,761 which includes $68,701 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.04) per share loss. Comparatively, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $1,704,273 and a net loss of $143,638 which included $111,153 of non-cash charges. This amounted to a $(0.02) per share loss.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "As with almost all businesses, the first quarter revenue production slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even with a slowdown, HCCC was able to generate $1,667,947 in first quarter revenue. Although we concluded a number of projects in the first quarter and we have not had any backlog canceled as of yet, there has been a postponement of some projects due to the economic uncertainty. Our domestic subsidiary was affected greater than our Australian subsidiary in the first quarter as COVID-19 has impacted the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. in larger proportion. We are all hoping that the economy will soon recover from the setbacks due to the pandemic.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its Australian subsidiary, HCCC also provides security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, Texas 75234

972-888-6009 USA

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,419 $ 277,620 Accounts receivable 909,139 803,659 Prepaid expenses 17,247 15,258 Costs and earnings in excess of billings 29,850 26,045 Total current assets 1,130,655 1,122,582 Property and equipment, net 438,776 478,238 Security deposits and other non-current assets 28,082 32,233 Deferred tax asset 46,000 46,000 Customer lists, net 58,040 63,161 Right of use asset 249,638 222,524 Deferred offering cost 129,180 130,072 Goodwill 1,373,621 1,373,621 Total assets $ 3,453,992 $ 3,468,431 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 935,258 $ 702,133 Billings in excess of costs and earnings 37,930 47,098 Sales and withholding tax payable 76,014 39,751 Current operating lease liability 55,795 87,897 Current equipment notes payable 25,187 27,435 Current line of credit 165,960 269,746 Current finance lease payable 76,240 75,743 Current convertible note payable 135,938 80,500 Current convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts 459,116 - Income tax payable 30,649 41,426 Total current liabilities 1,998,087 1,371,729 Noncurrent liabilities Earn-out payable 214,074 209,199 Lease operating liability 196,691 137,071 Finance leases 293,535 307,804 Equipment notes payable 61,968 121,038 Convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts - 473,770 Total noncurrent liabilities 766,268 1,199,984 Total liabilities 2,764,355 2,571,713 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,788,524 and 7,725,524 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 778 772 Additional paid-in capital 3,037,460 2,969,686 Accumulated deficit (2,271,918 ) (2,010,157 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,683 ) (63,583 ) Total stockholders' equity 689,637 896,718 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,453,992 $ 3,468,431





H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Sales $ 1,667,947 $ 1,704,273 Total revenue 1,667,947 1,704,273 Cost of goods sold Direct costs 1,318,515 1,196,438 Total cost of goods sold 1,318,515 1,196,438 Gross profit 349,432 507,835 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 527,054 607,052 Management fees – related party 20,000 19,500 Total operating expenses 547,054 626,552 Loss from operations (197,622 ) (118,717 ) Other expenses Interest expense 19,468 1,833 Interest expense – related party 39,796 36,095 Change in fair value earn-out 4,875 4,396 (Gain) loss on fixed asset disposal - (17,403 ) Total other expenses 64,139 24,921 Income tax provision - Net loss $ (261,761 ) $ (143,638 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net Foreign currency translation adjustment (13,100 ) 18,612 Comprehensive loss $ (274,861 ) $ (125,026 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,743,005 7,593,413 Diluted 7,743,005 7,593,413







