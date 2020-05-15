There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,913 in the last 365 days.

H/Cell Energy Reports FY2020 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, HCCC generated revenue of $1,667,947 and a net loss of $261,761 which includes $68,701 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.04) per share loss. Comparatively, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $1,704,273 and a net loss of $143,638 which included $111,153 of non-cash charges. This amounted to a $(0.02) per share loss.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "As with almost all businesses, the first quarter revenue production slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even with a slowdown, HCCC was able to generate $1,667,947 in first quarter revenue. Although we concluded a number of projects in the first quarter and we have not had any backlog canceled as of yet, there has been a postponement of some projects due to the economic uncertainty. Our domestic subsidiary was affected greater than our Australian subsidiary in the first quarter as COVID-19 has impacted the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. in larger proportion. We are all hoping that the economy will soon recover from the setbacks due to the pandemic.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its Australian subsidiary, HCCC also provides security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 174,419     $ 277,620  
Accounts receivable     909,139       803,659  
Prepaid expenses     17,247       15,258  
Costs and earnings in excess of billings     29,850       26,045  
Total current assets     1,130,655       1,122,582  
         
Property and equipment, net     438,776       478,238  
Security deposits and other non-current assets     28,082       32,233  
Deferred tax asset     46,000       46,000  
Customer lists, net     58,040       63,161  
Right of use asset     249,638       222,524  
Deferred offering cost     129,180       130,072  
Goodwill     1,373,621       1,373,621  
         
Total assets   $ 3,453,992     $ 3,468,431  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 935,258     $ 702,133  
Billings in excess of costs and earnings     37,930       47,098  
Sales and withholding tax payable     76,014       39,751  
Current operating lease liability     55,795       87,897  
Current equipment notes payable     25,187       27,435  
Current line of credit     165,960       269,746  
Current finance lease payable     76,240       75,743  
Current convertible note payable     135,938       80,500  
Current convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts     459,116       -  
Income tax payable     30,649       41,426  
Total current liabilities     1,998,087       1,371,729  
         
Noncurrent liabilities        
Earn-out payable     214,074       209,199  
Lease operating liability     196,691       137,071  
Finance leases     293,535       307,804  
Equipment notes payable     61,968       121,038  
Convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts     -       473,770  
Total noncurrent liabilities     766,268       1,199,984  
         
Total liabilities     2,764,355       2,571,713  
         
Commitments and contingencies         
         
Stockholders' equity        
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,788,524 and 7,725,524 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     778       772  
Additional paid-in capital     3,037,460       2,969,686  
Accumulated deficit     (2,271,918 )     (2,010,157 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (76,683 )     (63,583 )
Total stockholders' equity     689,637       896,718  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 3,453,992     $ 3,468,431  
                 


 
H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2020   2019
                 
Revenue        
Sales   $ 1,667,947     $ 1,704,273  
Total revenue     1,667,947       1,704,273  
         
Cost of goods sold        
Direct costs     1,318,515       1,196,438  
Total cost of goods sold     1,318,515       1,196,438  
         
Gross profit     349,432       507,835  
         
Operating expenses        
General and administrative expenses     527,054       607,052  
Management fees – related party     20,000       19,500  
Total operating expenses     547,054       626,552  
         
Loss from operations     (197,622 )     (118,717 )
         
Other expenses        
Interest expense     19,468       1,833  
Interest expense – related party     39,796       36,095  
Change in fair value earn-out     4,875       4,396  
(Gain) loss on fixed asset disposal     -       (17,403 )
Total other expenses     64,139       24,921  
         
Income tax provision         -  
         
Net loss   $ (261,761 )   $ (143,638 )
         
Other comprehensive income (loss), net        
         
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (13,100 )     18,612  
         
Comprehensive loss   $ (274,861 )   $ (125,026 )
         
Loss per share        
Basic   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )
Diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.02 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic     7,743,005       7,593,413  
Diluted     7,743,005       7,593,413  
         


