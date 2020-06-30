California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer and Who Had Significant Service-Related Exposure to Asbestos to Call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Meaningful Compensation

"Please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 even if they smoked cigarettes.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in California, who also had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 even if they smoked cigarettes. Most people like this do not realize that the $30 billion dollars asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. In the event the Navy Veteran is unable to call on their own we are urging their wife or adult children to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste. The typical person we are trying to help is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982.

"The reason we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to the attorneys at Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 and now has lung cancer is urged to call 800-714-0303-anytime. You have nothing to lose." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.