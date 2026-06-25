Taste Washington Day celebrates farm-to-school connections Oct. 2

OLYMPIA – For the ninth year in a row, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Child Nutrition (OSPI), and the Washington State Nutrition Association (WSNA) joins forces to promote Taste Washington Day, on Oct. 2. The event celebrates, facilitates and encourages partnerships between farmers and schools to feature Washington-grown foods in cafeteria meals.

Taste Washington Day encourages the collaboration of school districts, school gardeners, educators, and their local agricultural community to provide healthy school meals throughout the school year.

“Taste Washington Day is a great way to illustrate the connection between the agricultural community and the nutritious food our children need to succeed and prosper,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison.

Twenty-four school districts and childcare centers, and more than 50 farms, have already signed up to participate this year. And it’s not too late for interested schools and farmers to sign up on WSDA’s website.

Some schools plan special events for Taste Washington Day, such as inviting a farmer to lunch or participating in the Washington Apple Crunch. Many students also visit school gardens and learn about nutrition and agriculture through cafeteria and classroom activities to celebrate.

“Many schools across the state are excited to partner with farmers and other Washington producers to create nutritious meals for students and opportunities for kids throughout Washington to learn about agriculture,” WSDA Farm to School Specialist Chris Iberle said. “Taste Washington Day is just one fun way that the WSDA Regional Markets implements Farm to School, linking farmers and ranchers with local schools. It’s a great way to foster partnerships that benefit both local farmers and students, who get access to great-tasting meals at school.”

Many participating schools use Taste Washington Day as an opportunity to highlight special, seasonal menus and celebrate what “farm to school” means to them. At least 100 districts in Washington participate in some form of farm to school activities during the school year, such as buying foods from Washington farmers or doing agricultural education.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates schools in our state spend more than $17 million a year on Washington-grown foods.



“Taste Washington is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all the foods that are produced in Washington. It’s a way to help kids learn about the foods they eat and where they come from,” WSNA President-Elect Janis Campbell-Aikens said. “We have an amazing variety of foods produced here, and it’s great to take time to highlight how we use them.”



Visit WSDA Farm to School’s Taste Washington Day webpage to sign up, find a school or farm participating near you, get more information, or contact Chris Iberle, WSDA Regional Markets Program, at 206-256-1874.

*This release was modified on 9/23/2019 to identify Jains Campbell-Aikens as Washington State Nutrition Association President-Elect. A previous version referred to her using her previous title.