WSDA closes offices to the public, but remains fully operational

Effective Wednesday, March 25, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) will close all offices statewide to the public. This move is meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting interactions between staff and the public.



Despite this closure, WSDA is an agency that supports part of our state’s critical infrastructure, and we intend to continue providing high quality inspections and other crucial services necessary to support commerce and maintain the viability of our vital food supply chain.



WSDA has previously taken other actions to follow social distancing recommendations, including having employees working from home where possible and cancelling or postponing large meetings and gatherings.



“This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary step to help protect both our staff and the public,” WSDA director Derek Sandison said. “WSDA remains open for business and will continue to fulfill its mission of supporting our state’s agriculture industry. I would encourage the public to call, email or use our website to connect with us for the time being.”



WSDA maintains its main administrative offices in the Natural Resources Building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia with regional offices in Yakima, Spokane, and throughout the state. All will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday until further notice.



The public can still reach WSDA staff for regular business and assistance. All WSDA divisions are accessible by phone and email. You can reach the agency at 360-902-1800 or find specific contact information on our website here: www.agr.wa.gov/contact-us.



You can find agency-specific information on our WSDA COVID-19 information webpage. Please visit coronavirus.wa.gov for more information on statewide actions and recommendations.

