Montana drivers anticipate insurance savings thanks to COVID-19

By: Sidney Herald

Montanans are getting refunds and other savings totaling at least $20.7 million from insurance companies due to impacts from COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, according to the state’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Matt Rosendale.

Dozens of insurers are giving money back on almost 500,000 Montana insurance policies, a press release from Rosendale’s office stated. Most of the savings are related to personal auto insurance policies, because vehicle travel has declined due to COVID-19-related closures and people staying home…

“I’ve worked with insurance companies and expedited my office’s regulatory procedures to get over $20 million back into Montanans’ hands as soon as possible,” Rosendale stated. “More than half of Montana adults are already seeing insurance savings, or will be soon.”

