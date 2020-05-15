Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE), Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA), and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) to Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Quintana Energy will own approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of KLX Energy, while shareholders of KLX Energy will own approximately 59% of the common stock.

If you are a KLX Energy investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

If you are a QES investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of Portola owned.

If you are a PTLA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STML to to be acquired by affiliates of Menarini Group. for $12.50 per share consisting of an upfront payment of $11.50 in cash and a contingent value right appraised at $1.00 for each share of STML they own. At least one analyst has set a target price for STML of $33.00 per share.

If you are a STML investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



