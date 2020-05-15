Kelley Baker Announces the Launch of Her New & Improved Website

A modernized and more streamlined browsing experience will allow the users to shop products and achieve the well known “Kelley Baker Brow” in the salon, at home and on the go.” — Jason Barret, Kelley Baker Beauty CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelley Baker, the brow and beauty icon you know and love, is proud to announce the launch of her new and improved website, kelleybaker.com . The new platform focuses on you! We wanted to provide you with not only a beautiful representation of Kelley’s growth as a brand but to create a place where you can easily schedule an appointment, buy our products, become a Kelley Baker Partner and stay up to date on the latest and greatest in Brow trends.“The custom design represents a shift from the previous site’s appearance and now features advanced filtering, affiliate programs, as well as an improved wholesale application and ordering process for Kelley Baker Partners. A modernized and more streamlined browsing experience will allow the users to shop products and achieve the well known “Kelley Baker Brow” in the salon, at home and on the go.”-Jason Barret, Kelley Baker Beauty CEOAbout Kelley Baker:Known as one of the world's most sought after celebrity brow and makeup artists, Kelley Baker is also a dedicated product developer. She has spent years personally using and developing the best in brow tools and products , with a dedication to only sell products that she would use on her highest profile clients.Kelley’s commitment to perfection has made her into a social media beauty maven that she is today. Over 600,000 devoted fans follow the insights she shares as a brow artist on her Instagram profile. The Kelley Baker team frequently shares Before & After images and how-to videos of her clients from her chic salon located on Main Street in Venice, CA.Kelley strongly believes in empowering women to build their own success. She has been turning this mission into reality for years through teaching live Master Classes around the world, providing private training and guiding salon retailers nationwide on how to increase revenue through additional sales channels.We want you to be the best version of yourself. As a single mother, a motivated artist, and just a genuine, good person in a highly competitive industry - Kelley is a daily example that commitment and hard work pays off.We encourage you to explore the new website at kelleybaker.com.Contact info: info@kelleybaker.comContact Person: Jana O’NealOrganization: Kelley Baker BeautyAddress:490 West Arrow Hwy, Suite BSan Dimas, CA 91773Phone: 909-305-0007Supported by Living Proof Creative . This website platform is in accordance with all modern ux and general standards, as well as google best practices and safety guidelines, as well as optimized for mobile devices.



