MDxHealth Completes the Equity Investment by MVM Partners

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 15 May 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today that MVM V LP and MVM GP (No.5) LP, funds managed by MVM Partners LLP (collectively "MVM"), completed their equity investment in the Company for an aggregate amount of EUR 12,738,632.94 (or approximately $13.7 Million).

As a result of the investment, the Company's share capital was increased from EUR 56,260,102.01 to EUR 68,998,734.95, through the issuance of 20,162,924 new ordinary shares of the Company at an issue price of (rounded) EUR 0.632 per share. The new shares have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects with, the existing and outstanding shares of the Company at the moment of their issuance and will be entitled to distributions in respect of which the relevant record date or due date falls on or after the date of issue of the new shares. The Company shall apply to Euronext Brussels for the admission to trading of the new shares as soon as practicable, and in any event within 90 days after their issuance. As a result of the transaction, MVM has become a 22% shareholder of the Company.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

