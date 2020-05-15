Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15th May 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (75,891) deaths (2,571), and recoveries (27,455) by region:

Central (7,152 cases; 275 deaths; 2,157 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (399; 46; 83), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,299; 51; 212), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,104; 10; 182), Sao Tome a Principe (235; 7; 4)

Eastern (7,449; 231; 2,561): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,309; 4; 935), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (287; 5; 112), Kenya (781; 45; 284), Madagascar (238; 0; 112), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 168), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,284; 53; 135), South Sudan (231; 1; 3), Sudan (1,964; 91; 205), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (160; 0; 63)

Northern (25,006; 1,340; 9,971): Algeria (6,442; 529; 3,158), Egypt (10,829; 571; 2,626), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (16; 2; 6), Morocco (6,623; 190; 3,383), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 770)

Southern (13,898; 257; 6,002): Angola (48; 2; 14), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (187; 2; 51), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (115; 0; 42), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (12,739; 238; 5,676), Zambia (668; 7; 152), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 13)

Western (22,386; 468; 6,764): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (780; 51; 595), Cape Verde (326; 2; 67), Cöte d'Ivoire (1,971; 24; 930), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,530; 24; 674), Guinea (2,473; 15; 895), Guinea-Bissau (913; 3; 26), Liberia (219; 20; 108), Mali (779; 46; 436), Niger (876; 50; 677), Nigeria (5,162; 167; 1,180), Senegal (2,310; 25; 890), Sierra Leone (447; 27; 97), Togo (238; 11; 96)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.