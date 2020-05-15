Temporary Labor Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Temporary Labor Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temporary Labor Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports "Temporary Labor Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Temporary Labor Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Temporary Labor Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Temporary work or temporary employment refers to an employment situation where the working arrangement is limited to a certain period of time based on the needs of the employing organization.

The demand for temporary labor is estimated to increase over the coming years owing to rising number of smart city projects being launched by various governments, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Temporary Labor market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Temporary Labor industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Adecco, Allegis Group,

Kelly Services, Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Randstad N.V.

Hays plc

Robert Half International Inc.

Express Services, Inc.

Westaff

Persol Holdings Co. Ltd., and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Temporary Labor.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Temporary Labor” Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5299232-covid-19-impact-on-global-temporary-labor-market

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Temporary Labor is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Temporary Labor Market is segmented into Unskilled, Clerical, Management, Skilled, Professional and other

Based on Application, the Temporary Labor Market is segmented into Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, FMCG and retail, IT, Construction, Logistics and Telecom, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Temporary Labor in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Temporary Labor Market Manufacturers

Temporary Labor Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Temporary Labor Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5299232-covid-19-impact-on-global-temporary-labor-market

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

…

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Adecco

13.1.1 Adecco Company Details

13.1.2 Adecco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Adecco Temporary Labor Introduction

13.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Adecco Recent Development

13.2 Allegis Group

13.2.1 Allegis Group Company Details

13.2.2 Allegis Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Allegis Group Temporary Labor Introduction

13.2.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Allegis Group Recent Development

13.3 Kelly Services, Inc.

13.3.1 Kelly Services, Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Kelly Services, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Kelly Services, Inc. Temporary Labor Introduction

13.3.4 Kelly Services, Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kelly Services, Inc. Recent Development

13.4 ManpowerGroup Inc.

13.4.1 ManpowerGroup Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 ManpowerGroup Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ManpowerGroup Inc. Temporary Labor Introduction

13.4.4 ManpowerGroup Inc. Revenue in Temporary Labor Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ManpowerGroup Inc. Recent Development

and more

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Continued...





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.