Dr Jason D Heap—International Education Consultant Continues to Offer Free Consultations During Covid-19 Pandemic

Dr Jason D Heap addressing a conference at the Mark Twain House in Connecticut

As Dr Heap's consultancy has offered two years of pro-bono consultations and global assistance, he is proud to announce a continuation of free consultations.

Though I am a globalised thinker, I am deeply concerned with ‘grass roots’ contexts, especially the areas that feed into a school.” — Dr Jason D Heap, NPQH

“Though I am a globalised thinker, I am deeply concerned with ‘grass roots’ contexts, especially the areas that feed into a school. I see education and school as serving to regenerate, stabilise, and progress the local area,” said Dr Heap, education consultant. “This then brings about both the enhancement of the quality of life of local people whilst simultaneously enhancing their employment prospects, education and skills of people, and the promotion of the equality of opportunity. In these times of the global Covid-19 pandemic, I am pleased to have been able to work alongside many caring and compassionate educators and administrators, and will continue to offer the services of my networks for free, throughout the summer of 2020.”

Dr Heap added further description to the services he provides. “I have provided solutions to schools for continual improvement of local education initiatives, rigorous program evaluation and consistent quality of finance and administration, fundraising, communications, HR processes and internal school systems. With my assistance, we have established effective timelines and allocate resources to achieve strategic goals many organisations’ Boards. My networks have engaged and motivated various stakeholders: volunteers, board members, event committees, partnering organisations and even investors. I continue to help develop, coordinate and implement curriculum plans and internal monitoring procedures for schools. I have also helped expand local revenue-generating and fundraising activities to support existing and extracurricular operations. Furthermore, our skills with reviewing and analysing performance data have provided many organisations with guidance on improvement methods for staff CPD.”

Dr Heap concluded, “As a school leader, manager, consultant and scholar, I foster an ethos within schools that is conducive for working in partnerships. Lifelong learning itself is about progression and partnership. I use my experiences to ensure that a common message is sent out to all members of the community that surround schools: that learning is life long, enjoyable and fun, a personal investment, and a worthwhile social activity. I want to help create a shift in demand for and a new confidence in education.”

Dr Jason D Heap is a compassionate and focused international educator and business professional:

• Expert in stakeholder/client relations, staff motivation, budget management and troubleshooting.

• Excels in teaching, developing and mentoring diverse groups of students and teachers.

• Communicates effectively with all levels of staff, senior management and high-profile clientele.

• Experienced in increasing performance in educational and organisational systems.

For more information contact:

Dr Jason D Heap—International Education Consultant

Washington, DC USA

and

Liverpool, UK

www.jasonheap.org

