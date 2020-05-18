Recruiting for Good Congratulates Team of LA Foodie Kids for Reviewing 100 Dishes
Recruiting for Good sponsored community project 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' weekend gigs for kids to learn life and work values by writing restaurant 100 reviews.
In 2020, LA Foodie Kids participated in 'Kids Get Paid to Eat'...and made history by completing Top 100 Dishes reviewed during pandemic.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund fun social project Kids Get Paid to Eat; inspiring kid participation to learn life and work values by completing restaurant dishes reviews. Every week, team of LA Foodie Kids chose restaurant (dish), created own content, and followed thru. The original goal was to start on April 10th, and complete on July 1st, 2020. The team successfully completed on May 16th, 2020.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Congratulations to the following LA Foodie Kids (who made history, 1st group of Middle School kids to review 100 dishes); Alyssa, Aubrey, AJ, Ben, Estella, Jaden, Maya, Olivia P., Olivia S., Radley, Shay, Siena, Rylie G., Rylie P., and Stella. Special thanks to the parents who entrusted me to inspire their kids."
Top 100 Dishes Reviewed By Kids
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos home delivered most of the food.
1. Kids created all the content, took pictures, and wrote reviews.
2. Kids inspired certain weekends like; Fun for Everyone.
3. Kids participated in theme based weekend gigs (Cinco de Mayo, salad weekend).
Parents enjoyed not having to cook all the time, and kids enjoyed food from the best restaurants in LA.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Certain kids created their own purposeful foodie projects including; 6th Grader Radley (who has Type 1 Diabetes), Top 10 Gluten Free Dishes in SFV."
About
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and summer games for kids.
Starting on June 18th and throughout the Summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life work values thru fun creative competitions. Kids participate to win foodie goodies, shopping, tech rewards; and special invites to VIP Foodie Parties. Kids can also win rewards for awesome moms too. www.TheFoodieGames.com
