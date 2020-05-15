Fish and Game Commission Conference Call to Be Held on Hunter Education

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 May 15, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to have a conference call with members of the Fish and Game staff to discuss accommodating hunter education classes during the pandemic.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. and is open to members of the public who wish to listen in. Public comment will not be taken as this is not a public hearing.

To join the call dial 800-356-8278 and enter the conference pin 671812. You will be asked to state your name. Once you do that you will be entered into the call.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.