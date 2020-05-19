These Pennsylvania Wellness Centers are Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, the PA Green Wellness head office in King of Prussia, PA announced that they are officially offering Covid-19 antibody tests to anyone interested in determining if they’ve experienced a prior Covid-19 infection.
The antibody test (Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total/IgG Reagent Pack) uses a simple blood draw from patients to look for IgM and IgG antibodies against COVID-19.
While testing is currently in its infancy, and false positives are considered a risk of undergoing the test, the Medical Director or PA Green Wellness, Dr. Richard Magill explains that the benefits far outweigh the risks.
“Not everyone who has experienced a COVID-19 infection will develop IgG antibodies against it, and currently we don’t know how long those antibodies will persist in a patient after infection, but knowing how your immune system has responded to the infection is a valuable piece of knowledge.”
“So while we know that false positives in testing are an occasional reality, having a way to test for previous exposure and antibodies to the coronavirus is an invaluable tool for both patients and health care providers, which far outweighs the possibility of testing error.”
Testing is not appropriate for someone currently experiencing an active COVID-19 infection, but rather patients looking to find out if they’ve been previously exposed and developed an immune response to the virus.
Patients can expect to spend less than 15 minutes getting tested and can expect to receive the results within 2-4 days. COVID-19 testing is currently being offered at a reduced price of $199, in an effort to make testing more readily available to all patients.
For anyone seeking to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total/IgG Reagent Pack Tests are being offered by PA Green Wellness across all of their locations in both Pennsylvania and Delaware as of Tuesday, participants can simply schedule an appointment at any of the PA Green Wellness offices by calling 1-888-338-6001.
