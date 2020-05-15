Apostle Courage Igene Announces Next Session of Joshua Generation School of Ministry

The next Joshua Generation Online School of Ministry session will run in the Fall from September through December 2020, says Courage Igene

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Courage Igene is excited to announce that registration for the next session of the Joshua Generation School of Ministry is now open. The online session will run from September to December 2020.Courage Igene is the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries and the senior pastor of All Nations Church. As a dynamic leader, Courage is also a renowned published author and has recently launched his sixth book, “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy.”The Joshua Generation School of Ministry teaches courses on administration, spiritual ethics, and practical theology.At the end of each semester, a cap and gown graduation banquet is organized with certificates of completion awarded for all successful students. Prayers of impartation are also released in areas of ministerial calling.The Joshua Generation School of Ministry is an online ministry training institute with over 60 courses taken in a two-year period biannually.For more information, please visit http://www.jgmsite.org/ About Apostle Courage IgeneApostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.



