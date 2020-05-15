Recipients of the 2020 IOMSN – EMD Serono Nightingale Award Announced

Recognizing Significant Accomplishments in Multiple Sclerosis Nursing IOMSN Celebrates the Year of the Nurse and Midwife

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN) is proud to announce ten recipients of its Nightingale Award for 2020, in celebration of the first International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. The award, in conjunction with this international event, recognizes significant accomplishments in MS nursing.

The awards, supported by EMD Serono (known as Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, outside of North America) were granted to the following individuals due to their commitment to the MS community:

• George Mekeel, Sutter Health Neurology Clinic/Comprehensive MS Care Center (Berkeley, CA)

• Mindy Robert, Ogden Clinic (Ogden, UT)

• Sara Schaefer, UCHealth Neurology (Fort Collins, CO)

• Mary Filipi, MS Forward Gym (Omaha, NE)

• Crystal Wright, UT Southwestern (Dallas, TX)

• Michelle Keating, MS Bright Spots of Hope (Bridgeton, MO)

• Yolanda Harris, UAB School of Nursing/Center for Pediatric Onset Demyelinating Disease (Birmingham, AL)

• Megan Weigel, First Coast Integrative Medicine (Jacksonville, FL)

• Erika Mitchell, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, DC)

• Lisa Duffy, Northeastern University/Boston Children's Hospital (Boston, MA)

“The IOMSN is proud to collaborate with EMD Serono on this important honor, which shines light on the profound role that nursing professionals play in the lives of those affected by MS,” said June Halper, Chief Executive Officer of the IOMSN. “We’re confident the support of these local programs and research will have a positive impact on the broader MS community.”

Multiple sclerosis is a complex, chronic, lifelong condition of adults that has a widespread impact on the patient, family, and society-at-large.

Funding provided to recipients of the award will support programs such as a brain health program for newly-diagnosed MS patients and their care partners, an adaptive yoga pilot program for neurodegenerative diseases and a monthly patient support group with a focus on pain management.

“EMD Serono recognizes the importance of comprehensive care and is pleased to work with the IOMSN in this joint effort to celebrate and empower nursing professionals,” said Andrew Paterson, SVP, Head of U.S. and Global MS Franchise, for EMD Serono. “MS nurses are a critical source of care for patients and we’re proud to lend our support to nurses who do so much for the MS community.”

About International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN)

Founded on May 30, 1997, International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN) is the first and only international organization focusing solely on the needs and goals of professional nurses, anywhere in the world, who care for people with multiple sclerosis. Mentoring, educating, networking, sharing – the IOMSN supports nurses in their continuing effort to offer hope. For more information about IOMSN, visit: www.iomsn.org



