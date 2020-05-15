Crisis Response Expert Juliette Kayyem Joins Evolv Technology to Discuss Adaptive Recovery Process for COVID-19 Reopening

/EIN News/ -- Complimentary Webinar Featuring Former Assistant Secretary at DHS and Current CNN National Security Analyst—May 20 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Kayyem Will Share Insights About the ‘Next Normal’ for Education, Commerce and Entertainment Sectors

WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology , the human security pioneer providing touchless, free-flow threat detection and weapons screening systems worldwide, will host Juliette Kayyem for a webinar during which the internationally-recognized security, policy and resiliency planning thought leader will outline what she sees ahead as organizations cope with the Coronavirus pandemic and its aftershocks.

Evolv Co-founder Anil Chitkara will moderate the interactive discussion – COVID-19 Recovery: Reimagining Education, Commerce and Entertainment – set for May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. To register, visit here.

A member of Evolv’s Board of Advisors and on-air national security analyst for CNN, Kayyem has spent more than 15 years advising governors, mayors, CEOs and other leaders while spearheading complex policy initiatives and organizing government responses to major crises at the state and federal levels. At the forefront of the U.S. response to the H1N1 virus while serving as President Obama's Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, she was Homeland Security Advisor to Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick at the time of the Boston Marathon bombing. Kayyem is a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, where she is Faculty Chair of the Homeland Security, and Security and Global Health Projects. Recently named to Boston Magazine’s The 100 Most Influential People in Boston Right Now, she is the founder of Kayyem Solutions, a firm that provides strategic advice in cybersecurity, resiliency planning, risk management, mega-event security and infrastructure protection.

During the webinar, Kayyem will discuss her ‘adaptive recovery framework’ – sharing insights into how the resumption of business and social activities in the time of COVID-19 is likely to unfold. Highlighting phases of recovery and key signals that indicate movement through those stages, she will address how adaptive recovery may differ across various sectors including:

Public venues such as stadiums, entertainment venues, amusement parks, restaurants and tourist locations

Community institutions including hospitals and houses of worship

Schools ranging from K-12 to colleges and universities

Workplaces such as office buildings, manufacturing/distribution locations, supermarkets and retail stores

Featuring a ‘deep dive’ into physical security considerations, there will also be an opportunity for questions and answers.

Evolv’s mission is to help keep people safe. With Bill Gates among its earliest investors, Evolv’s AI-based threat detection systems work at the pace of life to screen thousands of individuals and groups per hour – screening 50 million people to date in a rapid, touchless manner while facilitating social distancing. With customers around the world, Evolv’s systems have prevented more than 5,000 weapons from entering a range of public and private facilities. Now more than ever, AI-driven technology will continue to allow us to be responsive to an ever "evolving" threat landscape.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the leader in human security. The company is dedicated to making the world safer to live, work, learn and play by helping to protect innocent people from mass shootings, terrorist attacks and similar violent acts. The company’s Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades that include the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards . Evolv’s customers include hundreds of top corporations, hospitals, entertainment venues, schools, international airports, stadiums, large-scale events and cultural landmarks around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and SineWave Ventures. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com/ .

