Jounce Therapeutics to Present First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody JTX-1811 and Vopratelimab Translational Data at the American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced two upcoming virtual poster presentations introducing the first preclinical data from the JTX-1811 program and data on the characterization of treatment emergent ICOS hi CD4 T cells with vopratelimab and their association with durable clinical responses. These posters will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held June 22-24, 2020.



Virtual Poster and Audio Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical evaluation of JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody with enhanced ADCC activity, for preferential depletion of tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells

Author and Audio Presenter: Fabien Dépis, Ph.D., Principal Scientist in Discovery at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

Poster Number: 4532

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020

Title: ICOS hi CD4 T cells emerging on vopratelimab treatment have Th1 central memory characteristics and may contribute to durability of clinical responses

Author and Audio Presenter: Amanda Hanson, B.A., Associate Scientist in Preclinical Sciences at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

Poster Number: 5536

Session Title: Immune Response to Therapies

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020

About JTX-1811

JTX-1811 is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete immuno-suppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells. The target of JTX-1811 is CCR8, a chemokine receptor enriched on TITR cells. When JTX-1811 binds to CCR8, it targets TITR cells for depletion by enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Jounce expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first half of 2021.

About Vopratelimab

Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, the Inducible T cell CO Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in many solid tumors. Vopratelimab was previously assessed in the Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial and was found to have an acceptable safety profile and be well-tolerated, alone and in combination with each of the anti-PD-1 antibodies nivolumab and pembrolizumab, and ipilimumab, an antibody that binds to CTLA-4. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 EMERGE clinical trial in a sequenced combination with ipilimumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on or after both a platinum-based regimen and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. Jounce is also planning to initiate the Phase 2 SELECT clinical trial of vopratelimab with its investigational PD-1 inhibitor, JTX-4014, in TISvopra biomarker-selected patients who are PD-1 inhibitor naïve in second line NSCLC.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce has three development-stage programs, two of which are clinical-stage, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMERGE, and Jounce plans to initiate a biomarker trial using TISvopra for patient selection, SELECT, to assess vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014. The next development candidate to emerge from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform is JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. JTX-1811 is currently in IND-enabling activities. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Komal Joshi

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

(857) 320-2523

kjoshi@jouncetx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.