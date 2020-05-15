Franchise Holdings International (Worksport Tonneau Covers) announces record 2019 revenues,

/EIN News/ -- U.S. revenues, helped by securing minimum 10-year rights to Worksport brand and logo, jumped a record 347% in 2019 to $1,860,563 from $416,331 in same period last year



Non-competing private label sales also advanced 619%

Highlights of year ending December 31, 2019 (all amounts in US$)

2019 sales up 300% over comparable period last year: $1,926,405, compared to $481,521 in 2018

U.S. 2019 revenue jumped 347% to $1,860,563 from $416,331 in same period last year (Higher share of existing customer sales, more product available, intellectual property secured)

Company now owns sole U.S. rights for a minimum of 10 years to the Worksport name for light truck tonneau covers; also secured three U.S. patents in 2019 and applied for others internationally

Non-competing private label sales increased 619% to $1,912,401 from $265,969 in same period last year

Online sales increased to $174,793 in 2019 from $151,285, a 16% increase, year over year, now accounting for 8% of revenue, when compared with 32% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Net loss decreased 76% to $414,607, compared with $1,763,038 in the same period last year, due to decreases in operating expenses and non-recurring items, including gain on debt settlement – and paving the way for future earnings. Gross profit increased to $292,840 in the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, when compared with $96,614 in the same period last year, an increase of $196,226 or 203%.

Toronto, Ontario, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Rossi, CEO Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTC: FNHI), and its Worksport subsidiary (“the Company”), announced that for the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue from the entire line of Worksport tonneau covers for the light truck market jumped a record 300% to $1,926,405, as compared to $481,521 for the same period last year. In addition, U.S. 2019 revenue increased a record 347% to $1,860,563 from $416,331 in same period last year, due to higher share of existing customer sales, more Worksport product available, and exclusive 10-year rights to Worksport name and logo granted by U.S. Patent Office (USPO).

“To say the least, we are very pleased by achieving these record revenues for the 12-month period. A 300% increase is really impressive,” said Rossi. “It clearly demonstrates that we have successfully executed on and greatly exceeded our highly ambitious strategic plan to accomplish record growth and profitability for the company. With issues like the gain on debt settlement behind us, we are zeroing in on profitability, with lien operations. With anticipated forthcoming funding, we believe the results would be even stronger, with faster development of the exciting new high tech tonneau cover products in the pipeline and increased inventory and distribution. It’s just the beginning, as we build towards becoming a cornerstone middle-market U.S brand.”

Private Label Strategy Advances

Rossi cited Worksport’s surge in private label sales as a major growth engine for the company. “Private label sales of non-competing customized product proved to be a runaway success, accounting for the upward trajectory and the majority of our sales. Meanwhile, we are focused on ramping up the Worksport brand, after finally securing complete U.S. patent office protection of our name and logo, after a long and hard effort,” Rossi said. “The ratio of Worksport branded product to private label tonneau covers is expected to even out in the future, with both driving the company’s growth in the U.S., our primary market.”

Worksport expects to continue to grow private label sales as it invents unique and non-competing tonneau covers to offer other prospective clients in the U.S. and Canadian markets, Rossi said. “The Company acquired more share of sales to existing customers and achieved more consistent product availability to fill orders in both the U.S. and Canada,” said Rossi.

Online Retail Also Grows

Worksport believes that the trend of increasing sales through online retailers will continue to outpace traditional distribution business models. Moreover, reputable online retailer customers tend to provide larger sales volumes, greater profit margins as well as greater protection against price erosion, Rossi said.

Sales from online Worksport retailers increased to $174,793 in 2019 from $151,285, a 16% increase, year over year, and now accounting for 8% of revenue, when compared with 32% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. These revenues occurred before the coming of the global COVID-19 Pandemic. “Worksport’s foresight in developing an online sales channel positions the Company to thrive in the ‘social distancing’ environment,” Rossi added.

Intellectual Property Secured

In addition to the flood of private label sales, Rossi cited a number of important factors that resulted in Worksport’s dramatic record growth. “First of all, securing Worksport’s intellectual property has significantly transformed the Company. Winning three USPO patents in one year and being granted final exclusive rights to our trademark has enabled the 347% leap in U.S. revenues as we can freely operate and develop our U.S market. Secondly, we now operate through three sales channels: online, largely through Amazon.com, Worksport-branded product sold via distributors, and non-competitive private label products that are exclusive to several important national retailers and distributors.

COVID-19

“Our hearts go out to COVID-19 victims all around the globe. We urge everyone to stay safe,” Rossi said. “Although the virus is having devastating global effects, Worksport’s factories in China, after a very brief pause, are again back in operation as of the week of March 16, 2020, subsequent to the year end. Rossi said that the Company’s supply chain is fully intact and working on new and future products for the booming light truck market.

Net Loss Decreases, Gross Profit Rises

The Company’s net loss dropped 76% to $414,607, compared with $1,763,038 in the same period last year, due to decreases in operating expenses from $1,307,741 for 2018 to $831,973 for 2019, a decrease of $475,768 or 36%. Also factored into the net loss were non-recurring items, including gain on debt settlement as well as a 38% decrease in professional services including accounting, legal, consulting, listing and filing fees, which decreased to $531,694 for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $864,160 in the comparable period last year. Gross profit increased to $292,840 in the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, when compared with $96,614 in the same period last year, an increase of $196,226 or 203%.

Debt Settlement

To provide additional detail concerning the debt settlement, during the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reached a legal settlement agreement (the “unwinding”) with an individual investor to dissolve the Debt Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement entered into on January 12, 2018. In accordance to the settlement agreement:

19,055,551 pre-stock split, reserved shares were released and returned to the Company

5,944,449 pre-stock split (990,742 post stock split) shares already issued were also returned to and cancelled

Issued and outstanding shares were reduced accordingly

A gain on debt settlement of $250,778 was then recorded.

The company closed the unwinding in August 2019.

Cost of Sales

Keeping pace with Worksport’s year of large-scale growth in revenues, cost of sales increased by 339% from $384,908 for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $1,687,857 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Worksport’s cost of sales, as a percentage of sales, was approximately 88% and 80% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in percentage of sales resulted in a gross margin decrease from 20% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 12% for the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease in gross margin is related to the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates used to translate Canadian dollar sales into U.S. dollars for purposes of financial reporting as well as the increased cost for cost of goods sold and cost associated with warehousing inventory, to fulfil just in time sales, in the U.S. market.

“When looking at a growth company like Worksport, which is experiencing significant revenue increases, the cost of sales and how they are controlled can be a key determinant of future profitability,” Rossi said. “The task ahead is to increase gross margins consistently to the previously enjoyed 20% or greater range and keep these margins commensurate with anticipated future growth in each sales channel.”

General Outlook

“Everything is coming together rapidly for Worksport, and it’s happening much faster than anyone expected,” Rossi concluded. “We have the products, secure intellectual property and the incredible global team to make a great leap forward in the U.S., our principal market, and also in Canada, our home. In the year ahead, we hope to achieve profitability and greater penetration of the U.S. market, while focussing on improving our revenues sustainably with a keen focus on profitability and building the Worksport brand. The Pandemic will affect us, as it will be a tough year for everyone, but we are confident that as we continue to open up again, Worksport will be there providing much-needed, technologically advanced products for its branded, online and private label markets.”

About Worksport Ltd.



Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

Franchise Holdings International

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: Investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.