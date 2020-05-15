Covid-19 Impact on Global Hookah Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Hookah Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hookah Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Al Fakher Hookahs
Starbuzz Hookahs
FUMARI
Mya Hookah
Evolution Hookahs
Anahi Hookahs
Regal Hookahs
Tianbao Glass
Ed Hardy Hookah
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Group Use
Personal Use
Major Type as follows:
2 Hose
3 Hose
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
….
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Al Fakher Hookahs
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Starbuzz Hookahs
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 FUMARI
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Mya Hookah
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Evolution Hookahs
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Anahi Hookahs
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Regal Hookahs
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Tianbao Glass
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Ed Hardy Hookah
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Continued….
