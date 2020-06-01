FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 14, 2020

Governor Parson Begins Process to Obtain Federal Disaster Assistance for Severe Storms in Missouri on May 3 - 4 Governor Parson Requests Damage Assessments for 19 Missouri Counties

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced he has begun the process to obtain federal disaster assistance for Missouri in response to severe storms and tornadoes that swept across the state on May 3 and 4, leaving behind a trail of destruction and extensive damage to electric power systems. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov