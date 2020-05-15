Patrick Lawrence Floyd & The Endless Recovery Foundation Supplies Local Communities with Personal Protective Equipment

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Patrick Lawrence Floyd is helping to secure protective gear to aid facilities in overcoming pandemic shortages.

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of the urgent need for medical supplies, Endless Recovery has donated 100 masks to Heartwood Recovery to help ensure the safety of both residents and staff.Heartwood Recovery is an addiction treatment center operating out of Austin, Texas, and is currently facing limited access to personal protective equipment (PPE). With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, many facilities have been unable to secure essential resources during this time."Unfortunately the shortage in protective equipment is largely due to individuals panic buying masks for personal use," states founder Patrick Floyd, "While many organizations have been under lockdown, rehabilitation centers across the country have remained open. We at Endless Recovery are glad to see that many businesses are helping to provide both physical and financial resources to the facilities that need it the most."Patrick Lawrence Floyd and the staff members at Endless Recovery encourage individuals to remain safe and take every precaution to further mitigate the spread of the virus.About Heartwood RecoveryHeartwood Recovery is a specialized rehabilitation center that provides upscale sober living spaces for men. Located in Austin, Texas, the experience teaches practical application, sustainability, and spiritual growth. By implementing an individualized approach, Heartwood utilizes the 12-step program to help clients through the transition process.For more information on Heartwood please visit the official website here. About Endless RecoveryEndless Recovery is a non-profit rehabilitation facility operating out of Austin, Texas. Recognizing the lack of affordable treatment options for individuals struggling with addiction, Patrick Lawrence Floyd and his team of professionals work diligently to provide a safe space for those ready to transform their lives.



