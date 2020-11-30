ATTORNEY GENERAL GUIDANCE ON EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 20-36 CORONAVIRUS — PUBLIC MEETINGS REQUIREMENT LIMITED WAIVER

On November 25, 2020, Governor Ricketts issued Executive Order No. 20-36, “Corona Virus — Public Meetings Requirement Limited Waiver” (“Order”). This Order is essentially identical to Executive Order No. 20-03, issued at the onset of the pandemic on March 17, 2020. Like the previous executive order, this Order provides a limited waiver of certain requirements of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act (“Act”), Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 84-1407 to 84-1414 (2014, Cum. Supp. 2018, Supp. 2019). The Order permits public bodies in the state to meet by videoconferencing, telephone conference call, or other electronic means so long as members of the public and the media are provided access to the meetings. The Order requires that any public body that elects to meet by electronic means (1) provide reasonable advance publicized notice of its meeting and (2) prepare an agenda of items to be discussed at the meeting. See Neb. Rev. Stat § 84-1411(1) (Supp. 2019). Public bodies must meet all other requirements of the Act. The Order applies to all public meetings beginning December 1 through January 31, 2021.

All guidance previously issued by the Attorney General pertaining to Executive Order No. 20-03 is applicable to the new Order. Our previous guidance is set out below.

_____________________________________

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Nebraskans are facing unprecedented challenges to conduct open, public meetings in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Recommendations to limit social gatherings to fight the spread of the virus have generated several questions and concerns about the ability of public bodies to meet electronically. In response, earlier today Governor Ricketts issued Executive Order No. 20—03 (“Order”), which provides a limited waiver of certain requirements of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 84-1407 to 84-1414 (2014, Cum. Supp. 2018, Supp. 2019). The Order permits all public bodies in the state to meet by videoconferencing, telephone conference call, and other telecommunications applications, so long as members of the public and the media are provided access to the meetings in some manner. The Order requires that any public body that elects to meet by these means (1) provide reasonable advance publicized notice of its meeting and (2) prepare an agenda of items to be discussed at the meeting. See Neb. Rev. Stat § 84-1411(1) (Supp. 2019). Provisions in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 84-1411(2) and (3) requiring public access to videoconference sites and telephone conference sites are waived by the Order. All other requirements of the Act relating to closed sessions, voting, minutes, etc., must be met. The Order applies to all public meetings beginning today through May 31, 2020.

_____________________________________

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Since the issuance of the Order, our office has received numerous calls about its meaning and application. Some callers have interpreted the Order to mean that they can continue to have regular “in-person” meetings, but exclude the public from such meetings. Some have indicated that they plan to close the meeting and post a sign on the door giving the public a call-in number to the meeting being conducted.

Please keep in mind that the Order is a limited waiver of some of the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, specifically relating to videoconference and telephone conference meetings. The Order permits all public bodies in the state to meet by videoconferencing, telephone conference call, and other telecommunications applications, so long as access to the meeting is provided to members of the public and the media. All other provisions of the Open Meetings Act have not been waived. If a public body elects to have an in-person meeting, there is no legal basis in the Open Meetings Act or the Order to close the meeting to the members of the public and press who wish to attend.

Our conclusion above is also applicable to instances where there is a “mixed meeting”—i.e., a portion of the public body meets in person and a portion participates electronically. This office has indicated on multiple occasions that a “meeting” subject to the Open Meetings Act occurs when there is a quorum present and the members of the quorum are engaged in any of the activities included in the definition of “meeting” set out in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 84-1409(2) (2014). If a quorum of the public body elects to physically meet to discuss public business, even though other members may be participating electronically, then members of the public and media should be allowed physical access to the meeting.

The Attorney General highly recommends that public bodies that wish to conduct virtual meetings in accordance with the Order indicate this in the meeting notice. The notice should clearly state how the members of the public and media may access the meeting. The notice should also indicate that since the meeting will be held electronically, and no quorum of the public body will be physically present together, there will be no public in-person attendance.

The Attorney General urges members of public bodies in Nebraska to use their best judgment in deciding how to proceed in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Governor’s Order.

_____________________________________

Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020