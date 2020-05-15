Michael P. Gibbons Named Chief Judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals

3/21/2019 2:13:58 PM

The Nevada Supreme Court has named Michael P. Gibbons as the Chief Judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals to complete the unexpired term of former Chief Judge Abbi Silver, who joined the Supreme Court in January. Chief Justice Mark Gibbons did not participate in this decision.

Judge Michael P. Gibbons was selected as a judge for the Court of Appeals by former Governor Brian Sandoval in December 2014. Judge Gibbons previously served as the inaugural Chief Judge of the court for its first two years.

Judge Gibbons had served as a District Judge for twenty years at the time of his appointment to the Court of Appeals. He was elected to the Ninth Judicial District Court in 1994 and was reelected four consecutive times. Judge Gibbons had presided in nine different counties throughout Nevada as a visiting judge during his tenure on the district court bench including for Clark County in each year from 1995-2004.

Judge Gibbons received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Los Angeles and his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.