Supreme Court Law Library Releases Guide to Navigate Nevada Law Resources

8/27/2019 10:43:51 AM

The Nevada Supreme Court Law Library has released a new publication about finding Nevada law and legal resources. The guide is accessible on the Law Library’s website at https://nvcourts.link/LocateNVLaw.

“How to Locate the Law: A Guide to Locating Nevada Law and Legal Resources” offers guidance to help public librarians and self-represented litigants find legal resources, legal aid services, court forms, court resources, and Nevada law. The guide is also helpful for basic legal research tasks.

“The goal of this guide is to educate Nevada’s public librarians about the legal resources that are available to them. This guide will help them handle basic legal information questions they may receive,” said Jason R. Sowards, Law Librarian, Nevada Supreme Court Law Library.

The guide explains how to use online resources, including library and court websites as well as how to locate Legislative and Executive branch resources. Researchers are presented with a concise and accessible introduction to Nevada legal resources at both the state and local level.

Legal researchers will find links to legal dictionaries and encyclopedias, as well as an explanation of Google Scholar, which allows users to search and read state appellate and Supreme Court cases, federal court cases, and U.S. Supreme Court cases.

“Public libraries are often the first place citizens turn to for information, including legal information. We hope that this guide will give public librarians a meaningful resource to best serve Nevada citizens with their legal information needs,” said Sowards.

The Supreme Court Law Library plans to update the guide on a regular basis.