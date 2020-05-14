Charlamos: A Crisis Response | Nebraska Department of Education

Like many aspects of life, the World Language Review was put on hold last month as we all struggled to respond to the COVID-19 Crisis. Working with teachers across the state, I am able to see a wide variety of responses to our new world of online teaching. Eventually we will move beyond this crisis. When we do, there will be some important lessons to keep in mind. Having an online presence is no longer an option in education. While most teachers, especially world language teachers, work with technology in teaching, many of us are not comfortable with online communication software, online course content software, and online grading practices. I encourage you to look for resources to support these areas. Some helpful organizations include NETA, Google for Education, and ISTE. While there may still be some things to learn, overall educators throughout the state have responded admirably to this crisis by maintaining a sense of norm and a connection for all of their students.

Stephanie Call, World Languages Specialist ♦ 402-471-4331 ♦ stephanie.call@nebraska.gov