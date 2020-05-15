Visitor Restrictions to Courthouses in Carson City and Las Vegas

3/16/2020 10:00:12 AM

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised people to take precautions in light of the coronavirus outbreak and that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

To minimize exposure to COVID-19 and avoid disruption to critical court functions, the Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals have imposed visitor restrictions on its courthouses in Carson City and Las Vegas.

If you are a member of the public and want to listen to oral argument or participate in a public hearing, please be advised that the court webcasts all arguments and hearings and accepts written comments on Administrative Docket hearings.

For more information, please visit https://nvcourts.gov/Supreme or call the Clerk of the Court at (775) 684-1600 or (702) 486-9300.

Public Notice