Temporary Closing of Supreme Court Law Library

3/18/2020 2:29:55 PM

To mitigate the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergency declared by Governor Sisolak, the physical Nevada Supreme Court Law Library is now closed to the public, effective immediately.

Despite the building's closure, the Law Library will continue to offer services through email (reference@nvcourts.nv.gov) and phone (775-684-1640). Library staff will regularly monitor and respond to emails, and will return phone messages as promptly as possible to ensure continuity of service.

Requests that depend upon our print collection cannot be accommodated except by special arrangement approved by the Librarian, Jason Sowards, who can be reached at reference@nvcourts.nv.gov.

With the building closed to the public, all room reservations for the library conference rooms have been cancelled. This order remains in effect until further notice.