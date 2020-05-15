Cancellation of Oral Argument and Public Hearing

3/17/2020 4:36:42 PM

In keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19 and the emergency declared by Governor Sisolak on March 15, 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals are postponing all oral arguments until further notice.

This includes the arguments scheduled for March 20 and 24 and April 1 and 15. This also includes the public hearing scheduled for April 22 in ADKT 435 and ADKT 553. The Court will examine the options for rescheduling or submitting those cases as circumstances develop.