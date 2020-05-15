The Oral Examination in Las Vegas on April 21-24 is Cancelled

3/30/2020 9:51:20 AM

Due to the extension of the Federal Social Distancing Guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution and respects for people’s health, the AOC is cancelling the administration of the Interpreter Oral Examination in Las Vegas on April 21-24.

The AOC will be refunding your registration fee as soon as possible as AOC is unable to hold registration fees for an extended period of time.

AOC will schedule another administration of Oral Exam in the fall if, and when, the current Pandemic allows.