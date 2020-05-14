Nebraska Chinese Scholars Recognized | Nebraska Department of Education

The University of Nebraska Lincoln Confucius Institute (UNL-CI) hosted its annual Speech Competition and Character Bee. The contest is open to non-heritage learners of Chinese in the state of Nebraska. Five school districts, ESU 5, and the University of Nebraska High School offer Chinese programming. As of 2018-2019, 797 Nebraska students were enrolled in Chinese programming 7-12.

UNL-CI’s Speech Competition and Character Bee requires students to present prepared 3-5 minute speeches in Chinese and to respond in Chinese characters to questions posed in Chinese.

This year’s winners are:

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Speech Competition Level 1 First Place Mackenzie Reidy Second Place Aurora Gunubu Third Place Alyssa Carlson Honorable Mention: Zainab Elhag

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Character Bee Level 1 First Place Zainab Elhag Second Place Ariana Chism Third Place MacKenzie Reidy

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Speech Competition Level 2 First Place Devon Pope Second Place Sofia Rodriguez Argaza Third Place Tricia Sherwood

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Character Bee Level 2 First Place Devon Pope Second Place Tricia Sherwood

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Speech Competition Level 3 First Place Suong Tran Second Place Ellie Saksena Third Place Elise Benson

The UNL Confucius Institute (Online) Chinese Character Bee Level 3 First Place Suong Tran Second Place Ellie Saksena Third Place Hajer Aleid