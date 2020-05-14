World Language Positions in Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education
The following teaching positions were posted as of May 12, 2020 on the Teach in Nebraska website. They are listed from most recent to oldest.
- World Language Teacher 9-12, Wilber-Clatonia Public School, Wilber
- Spanish Teacher, South Sioux City Community Schools, South Sioux City
- Spanish Teacher 9-12, Hastings High School, Hastings
- Spanish Teacher 6-8, Bluffs Middle School, Scottsbluff
- Spanish Teacher 7-12, Alma Public Schools, Alma
- French Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
- Spanish Teacher 9-12, Schuyler High School, Schuyler
- Spanish Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
- Spanish Teacher 7-12, Humphrey Public Schools, Humphrey
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.