World Language Positions in Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

The following teaching positions were posted as of May 12, 2020 on the Teach in Nebraska website. They are listed from most recent to oldest.

  • World Language Teacher 9-12, Wilber-Clatonia Public School, Wilber
  • Spanish Teacher, South Sioux City Community Schools, South Sioux City
  • Spanish Teacher 9-12, Hastings High School, Hastings
  • Spanish Teacher 6-8, Bluffs Middle School, Scottsbluff
  • Spanish Teacher 7-12, Alma Public Schools, Alma
  • French Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
  • Spanish Teacher 9-12, Schuyler High School, Schuyler
  • Spanish Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
  • Spanish Teacher 7-12, Humphrey Public Schools, Humphrey
