World Language Positions in Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

The following teaching positions were posted as of May 12, 2020 on the Teach in Nebraska website. They are listed from most recent to oldest. World Language Teacher 9-12, Wilber-Clatonia Public School, Wilber

Spanish Teacher, South Sioux City Community Schools, South Sioux City

Spanish Teacher 9-12, Hastings High School, Hastings

Spanish Teacher 6-8, Bluffs Middle School, Scottsbluff

Spanish Teacher 7-12, Alma Public Schools, Alma

French Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn

Spanish Teacher 9-12, Schuyler High School, Schuyler

Spanish Teacher 9-12, Mount Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn

Spanish Teacher 7-12, Humphrey Public Schools, Humphrey

